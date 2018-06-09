Buhari's Govt Is Also Planning To Frame Up Speaker Dogara ....Obasanjo

Published:

Ex President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Friday exposed a grand plot to frame up Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara.Chief Obasanjo said he has received credible information from impeccable security sources of a plot against the Speaker and give him the Saraki treatment.In a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, Obasanjo who revealed that there is a plot to frame him up with phantom charges, said that the nation’s number four citizen (Speaker Yakubu Dogara) is also facing a similar threat from the same government he is serving as Speaker.He said the aim is to silence the speaker and all dissenting voices and prevent them from speaking out against the wanton killings across the country.“We are currently in a nation where the Number Three citizen is currently being harangued and the Number Four citizen is facing similar threat within the same Government they serve,” he said.“There is a groundswell of our nationals that live in fear that they could be hounded, harassed, maimed or even killed as the battle for 2019 takes this worrisome dimension.”The plot to frame up the Speaker may not be unconnected with the letter he and other APC leaders wrote to the party under the auspices of the former nPDP.The Speaker was mandated to lead negotiations with the team representing the presidency and the APC led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.The National Assembly had on Tuesday held a joint closed-door session where lawmakers passed resolutions on the state of the nation.Only last Saturday, the Department of State Services Withdrew some of the security details attached to the Speaker.