Buhari’s 'Friendly' Posture Towards Biafra Will Not Stop Us From Agitation - MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has distanced itself from the overtures of President Muhammadu Buhari to them as being a mere paper coating that will not stop their ambitions of actualizing the Biafra Republic.



MASSOB was reacting to the statement credited to Buhari that Nigerian soldiers were instructed by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon not to be too hard on Biafrans during the Nigerian civil war, insisting that the President’s apparent friendly posture would not deter the group.



The President had made the statement during his investiture as the grand patron of Nigerian Red Cross Society at the Presidential Villa, and was quoted as saying that every military commander was issued the instructions in dispatches from General Gowon, not to be hard on Biafrans because they were not enemies, but brothers and sisters.



However, MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, said the sudden change of tactical approach on issues concerning Biafra consciousness by President Buhari could be likened to someone trying to confess his atrocities.



Comrade Madu who spoke MASSOB's rally to mark the 17th anniversary of the movement, said:



“President Buhari was subtly making confessional statements he thought would pacify the people of Biafra.



But let it be known that no amount of antics or hypocritical statements or friendly appearances will ever impress the people of Biafra.”





