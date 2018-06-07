Buhari's Aide Okoi Obono-Obla Parading Fake School Cert Certificate...WAEC Registrar

Published:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday described as “altered and invalid” the results and certificate it allegedly issued to the Chairman, Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Property, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla.



Testifying before the House of Representatives ad hoc Panel investigating Mr Obono-Obla’s alleged forgery, WAEC Registrar, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Mr Femi Ola, said available evidence indicated that the results were “altered” and thus “invalid.”



“Considering the results, particularly on what is before me, I would say what I have brought here is the authentic and genuine one; his is not because it has been altered and such alteration renders it invalid,” Mr Ola told the panel.



“From our record, the genuine candidate is Ofem Okoi Ofem, 09403/247 of Mary Knoll College, Ogoja. The exam number and number of subjects are the same. The difference is the grade in English literature in which he claimed to have scored C6 despite being marked absent in the true, certified copy,” he added.



Asked how he would qualify Obono-Obla’s results, the WAEC Registrar said it was “fake, not genuine.”



The Chairman of the Reps Investigative Panel, Mr Aliyu Pategi (APC, Kwara) lauded WAEC for striving to maintain its “integrity and probity.”



The Chairman added that the implication was that Obono-Obla gained admission to the University of Jos with a fake WAEC result.

