Buhari To Sign 2018 Budget Next Week

The 2018 Appropriation Bill (budget) will be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari next week, his top media aide Femi Adesina said on Wednesday.





Adesina made this known shortly after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by the commander in chief.





The executive arm of government received the passed documents from the National Assembly on 25 May 25, 2018.





Buhari had presented a budget proposal of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers.





During the presentation, he noted that “the 2018 budget will consolidate on the achievements of the previous budget and that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes.”

