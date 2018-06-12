Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Morocco Visit

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.





The Nigerian leader met with King Mohammed VI at a meeting in Rabat, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering deeper bilateral cooperation.





To this end, Nigeria and Morocco signed an agreement on gas transportation to the North African kingdom along the Atlantic coast.





King Mohammed commended Buhari for his relentless effort in tackling corruption in Nigeria.





He also lauded the efforts of the Nigerian leader towards regional initiative against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.





On his part, Buhari congratulated the Moroccan king on the election of the Maghreb nation to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

Share This