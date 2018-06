Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is due in Bauchi State today to sympathise with the people over the disaster that occurred in the State few days ago.This is the statement issued by the State government over the visitBauchi State Gov't Under Gov. M.A.Abubakar Esq Invites You to Welcome President Muhammadu Buhari for a One day Sympathy Visit to Bauchi State over the recent windstorm and fire disaster, today 21st June 2018.Umar Ibrahim SadeCommissioner of Information