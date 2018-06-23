Buhari Not Fighting Corruption, Says Hassan Kukah

Published:

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, said President Muhammadu Buhari is not fighting, but rather, he is only recovery looted fund.He advised Presidednt Buhari to negotiate with corrupt politicians on ways to recover more looted funds and build credible institutions that will tackle corruption.Rev. Kukah disclosed this, on Friday, during the 29th and 30th convocation lecture of the University of Jos, title, ‘ Broken Truths: Nigeria’s Elusive Quest for National Cohesion’, held at the Multipurpose Auditorium, Bauchi Road Campus of the Institutions.“What Nigeria is currently doing is not fighting corruption because when you fight, somebody must win, the country has only succeeded in recovery of looted funds.“I advised that there should be negotiation with the corrupt politicians to see how more funds will be recover from them while those who need to go to prison should go. There is need for Nigeria to build an enduring institution that will tackle corruption if not, everybody would have to go to jail.”Rev. Kukah said until the question of godsfatherism and money bags politics is absolutely stop for Nigerians to elect freely without any form cohesion, the country will continue to get it wrong.He said until Nigeria recruits men of honesty and unquestionable character in leadership position who would drive governance without sentiment of religion and ethnicity, the country would not get out of the present predicament.