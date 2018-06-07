Buhari Must Quit Now As Nigerians Are Tired Of Him' - PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus

Published:





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quit the stage now as Nigerians are fed up with his style of leadership.





Secondus is also of the view that it has become evident that Buhari cannot hold the government and the country together.





In a statement released on his behalf of Secondus by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the PDP Chairman said that the move by lawmakers of the National Assembly to impeach the President was a clear sign that Nigerians have become grossly disillusioned in the APC led government.





The PDP chairman said that the position of the parliament reflected clearly that of a cross-section of Nigerians and should be respected.





“Evidence abounds globally that by parliamentary powers, the resolution of the National Assembly means that the people have lost confidence in the President and he should quit.





We, in the opposition, have been saying it interminably that this government has no direction and does not mean well for the country.”





Secondus urged all lovers of democracy to queue behind the National Assembly at this critical time and put pressure on the President to leave the stage now to save democracy and the country.

