Buhari Meets APC Governors After Abiola Investiture

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening met with state governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.





Those at the meeting included the vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Adamawa Edo, Imo, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Benue, Ogun, Jigawa, Kogi and Kaduna states.





Why the president met with the governors has yet to be ascertained.





Buhari met with the governors shortly after he formally made the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, MKO Aniola, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.





The honour comes 25 years after the election.





Others in attendance included Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; former Governor of Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State Olusegun Osoba; Human Rights Activist Femi Falana; children of the late politician among others.

