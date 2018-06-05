Buhari Holds Another Meeting With Service Chiefs

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, barely 24 hours after an earlier meeting with them. CKN News gathered that the president called for the meeting to ascertain the state of security in Nigeria.





Buhari and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo had on Monday held separate meetings with the nation’s security chiefs. The meeting is believed to be in connection with the ongoing case involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and the police.





Those in attendance were the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, Director General of the NIA, Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Share This