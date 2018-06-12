Buhari Has Failed, He Was Never Prepared For Leadership – Donald Duke

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has shown “obvious failings” in leading the country, says presidential hopeful and former governor of Cross River state Donald Duke.





According to Duke, Buhari’s leadership is far from reality, claiming that the 75-year-old was never ready to lead Nigeria.





Asked why he thought he would be a better President than Buhari, he told DW Africa that he sees “such obvious failings. I see a leadership that is steeped in the past; that has refused to evolve with a nation that is predominantly a nation of young aspiring people and still doing things the way they were done many years ago and did not work.





“I think our leadership in the country today is totally out of tune with the current reality of our nation. There is disconnect somewhere so when you have a leadership that blames its young people for instance of not striving enough or of being lazy, there is a disconnect because the tools to make them achieve their aspiration have not been provided.”





On the health sector, he said, “The President, himself, receives treatment abroad. That is a sad state of affairs.”





He added that Buhari’s government main challenge is that “They were not prepared for leadership. For example, it took six months to set up a cabinet. Where do you hear such? President Buhari came into office to fight corruption and insecurity.





“Let us look at the scorecard. Corruption is not dead. Prosecuting corruption is addressing the symptom and not the problem. The real problem is you have got to create jobs for people; you have got to strengthen institutions that make it almost impossible to engage in such an activity.”





“They have announced that the war is over and Bokom Haram has been defeated. We know it hasn’t been defeated,” Duke noted while speaking on the insurgents.





“There are still bombings and kidnappings in the North-East. If you visit the IDPs, you will see that we are breeding the next generation of very disgruntled people.”





He said interests rates must be lowered to encourage entrepreneurship and job creation.





The presidential aspirant added that, “You can’t grow your economy with the type of banking system we run where the interest rate is in the upper 20s. You need to have affordable credit which will enable small and medium scale businessmen to borrow and expand their businesses.





“Nigeria grew faster when we had regulation on interest rates; when the interest rates were in single digits. Secondly, we have to grow the economy at 15 per cent for 10 years to recalibrate the system.”

