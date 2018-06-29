Buhari Has Done So Much For The People Of The South East...Lai Mohammed

Published:

The minister of information and culture Alhaji Laid Mohammed, says the south-east region has benefitted immensely from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.The minister said this on Thursday while inspecting the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway reconstruction and rehabilitation in Aba, Abia state.He said the Enugu-Port Harcourt road was awarded by the PDP administration in 2014 but was abandoned due to lack of cash backing.Mohammed said since assumption of office, the current administration had funded the project to over 50 percent completion.“The Buhari government can lay claim to many completed and ongoing infrastructure development in the south-east,” he said.“The Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway is a major route in the south-east and the major towns along the route are, Enugu Okigwe, Umuahia, Aba and Port Harcourt.“The traffic volume generated on the road spanning a total length of 118km is very high. The road had suffered various deformations and distress in the form of slippage, rutting, fatigue, edge crack, and portholes.“The road had become almost impassable until this administration came to the rescue. Yet, the naysayers have painted the administration as have not done anything for the south-east zone.”Mohammed said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did little for the south-east in 16 years.He also cited the progress made by the Buhari’s administration on the second Niger Bridge which was awarded by PDP government but not funded.“In 16 years, what did the PDP do on the Enugu-Port Harcourtroad and the second Niger Bridge?” he asked.“Everything that we saw today is what this administration has achieved, yet some politicians are so fraudulent they sit in Abuja and accuse the administration of not doing anything for the south-east.“From what you have seen, you will see that this administration has done so much for this zone. We can now see that some people are just misinforming the public.”