Buhari Government Seeks Resumption Of Melaye’s Trial

The federal government has urged the Abuja High Court to order the resumption of the trial of Kogi-West Senator, Dino Melaye. The court adjoined Melaye’s trial indefinitely to enable the embattled senator to recuperate. Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the request on behalf of the government.





The letter addressed to “The Chief Registrar, High Court of FCT, Maitama, Abuja” was titled, ‘Re; Charge No. CR/106/18: FRN V Senator Dino Melaye; Request for a date for trial’.





“My lord, following his removal from the ICU, discharged from the National Hospital, Abuja and his subsequent resumption of duty at the National Assembly precisely on May 30 and 31, we humbly apply for a date for the prosecution to open its case in line with the ruling of this honourable court cited above and hearing notices served accordingly,” the letter read in part.





The federal government, through the office of the AGF, is prosecuting Melaye on two counts of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Edward Onoja. The lawmaker had accused Onoja of plotting to take his life.





Justice Olasunbo Goodluck had on May 17, 2018, adjourned indefinitely the case, pending when the senator would be discharged from the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, where he was then admitted.





Melaye dramatically resumed at the Senate with a neck brace and walking stick under the glare of cameras on May 30. Since his dramatic return to the Senate with a neck brace and walking stick, Melaye has been making contributions on the floor of the Senate.

