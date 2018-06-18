Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Over 2018 Budget Signing

Published:





The Federal Executive Council meeting for Wednesday, 20, June, 2018, will not hold due to the signing of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, reports say.





CKN News understands that the leadership of the National Assembly, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have been invited to witness the ceremony at the Presidential Villa.





President Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina had said last week that the budget would be signed this week but did not reveal the day.





The executive arm of government received the passed documents from the National Assembly on May 25, 2018. Buhari had presented a budget proposal of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers.





During the presentation, he noted that the 2018 budget will consolidate on the achievements of the previous budget and that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes.

