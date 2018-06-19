British Airways/Virgin Atlantic Respond To Allegations Of Luggage Charges

Published:

Here is the response from BA/ Virgin airlines over the alleged stories that both airlines are now charging Nigerians for luggages on their flights.*Dear Valued Customer,*A certain media content in circulation stating a change in baggage allowance on British Airways and Virgin Airways has been brought to our notice. It claims that there is no more free baggage allowance for travels from London and other U.S cities to Nigeria on British Airways and Virgin Airlines.Kindly be advised that this is *NOT* true. On the contrary, Virgin Airways newly released a seat class called *Economy Light* that offers a very cheap fare but only provides for a 10Kg hand baggage, for travelers on a quick very light travel. Any extra baggage attract extra charges.Also note that other classes you can still enjoy free two 23kg checking baggage on Virgin are *Economy Delight (V class)* and *Economy Classic (N,O,Q,X classes)*We believe the source of the media content would have been a traveler flying in the *Economy Light* Class of Virgin due to the cheap fare quoted but without knowledge of the conditions.You can always trust us to keep you informed on the conditions applied to every ticket we issue for your travel.For more inquiry, kindly reach out *_Ticketing and Reservation Desk_* on the following numbers:0802837986908082174766 (WhatsApp).