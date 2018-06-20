Breaking:OAU Finally Dismiss Randy Professor Over Sexual Harassment

Published:

University Ile Ife Osun state has dismissed Professor Richard Akindele over his alleged inappropriate relationship with his student, Miss Monica Osagie.

The decision of the University Governing council was conveyed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede when he addressed newsmen on the University campus.

Professor Ogunbodede said the decision of dismissal followed the adoption by the Senate and Governing Council of the University of the report of a special committee set up by the institution to investigate the allegation of sexual harassment against the lecturer.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, through a reply to query issued on Professor Akindele, the WhatsApp conversation and oral evidence of all parties, the committee established that the professor of Management and Accounting was guilty.

In the report, it was also stated that Professor Akindele acted in a manner seen to have compromised his position as a teacher and examiner.

Further, it was discovered that he offered to change Miss Osagie’s purported thirty-three per cent result to a pass mark in consideration for sexual favours.

The report maintained that Professor Akindele’s action in requesting for sexual favours from Miss Osagie to change her examination scores was a poor behaviour that had brought ridicule to the name of the University.

It was added that the lecturer’s claim that he reported the student’s conduct to his colleagues could not be supported by any evidence as all his colleagues denied it.

The OAU Vice Chancellor explained that to prevent sexual harassment in the University, a strategic implementation framework had been put In place.

Professor Ogunbodede, however, hinted that the institution would not present the lecturer for prosecution having acted within its regulation that empowered the management to terminate the appointment of any erring member of the varsity if found culpable of such offence.

Around the 7th of April 2018, an audio conversation between a man and a woman over demands for sex and mark trended on the social media.

The voice was traced to that of Professor Richard Akindele of Accountancy Department of OAU Ile Ife and Miss Monica Osagie, a postgraduate student of the same department.

The matter made headlines in the nations media compelling the University to investigate the issue, during which all parties were invited.

Professor Richard Akindele is also an Anglican Venerable

The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife