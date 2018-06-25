Breaking :Young Mother Loses Two Kids To Fire Incident

Published:

Tragedy struck in the early hours of this morning when a lady that goes by the name Blessing Timidi Digha lost her two children to a fire incident in her home caused by a gas cooker explosion.The incident CKN News learnt happened in Akure,Ondo StateThe incident is coming barely few hours after Dbanj little son got drowned in his swimming pool at Ikoyi Lagos .People have taken to social media to condole with the lady on her tragic loss