Breaking: Super Eagles Final 23-Man World Cup List Out
Published: June 03, 2018
After the friendly match between the Super Eagles and England on Saturday, June 2, the final 23-man list for the Russia 2018 World Cup has been released by coach Gernort Rorh.
The list which has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six strikers, saw the Chelsea defender, Ola Aina and Mikel Agu being the last two players to be dropped.
The list has the regulars like captain John Obi Mikel, Elderson Echiejile, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Wiliam Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun while new comers, Simeon Nwankwo and goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho were no surprise inclusion.
See the final list here:
