Seven People Die In Lagos Ibadan Expressway Motor Accident

The FRSC has reported a fatal crash today Tuesday 12 June, 2018 along the Lagos - Ibadan expressway before Sagamu, Opposite WICTECH ROOFING & PIPES, at about 0840hrs. The suspected cause of the crash was a speeding commercial bus travelling from Lagos going to Benin in Edo State, but rammed into the truck travelling ahead of the Ill fated bus and unfortunately seven (07) people were killed made up of 05 male adult and 02 female adult.The White Toyota Hiace bus has registration number BEN 313 YX and the blue Mack truck with registration number MUS 730 XN.The total number of people involved were 14 comprising 6Male adult and ,8 Female adult. The number of people injured were 4 Female adult. The FRSC Rescue Team evacuated the Injured victims to OOUTH Sagamu and the corpses deposited at the OOUTH MORTUARY., Sagamu.The FRSC Ogun State Commander, Corps Commander Clement Oladele has once again reiterated the need for caution by drivers to always travel at recommended speed limit, noting that life has no duplicate, and passengers shoukd not abdicate their responsibility of cautioning their drivers whenever driving recklessly.STILL ON THE ACCIDENTCKN NEWS has learnt that the 8 victims all believed to be Edo State indigenes, who just flew into the country from Spain this morning, had chartered the bus marked BEN 313 YX on the fleet of Iyare Motors and were going to Benin City for an engagement, when the accident happened.