Breaking :Public Affairs Analyst Gbola Oba Narrates His Rescue From Kidnappers In Delta State

Popular Public Affairs Analyst Mr Gbola Oba has narrated how he was rescued from daredevil kidnappers in Delta State by men of the Nigerian Police Force.Gbola who was kidnapped alongside another popular radio and TV presenter Austin Adekunle Shonaike of auto programme automedics narrated his experience thus'I'm not a very religious man, but I owe God a festival of THANKS for my miraculous rescue by two gallant policemen (Sergeants Okon Edet-08129976322 and Obriki Achojuke-08037164002 of the Surveillance Team of Ororokpe Police Station, Delta State. Kindly help me call these heroes to thank them and let's REBROADCAST this as far as the IGP to see; so they can get due commendation!) .The robbery-turned-kidnap (which horrendously lasted for two hours before I, who they singularly kidnapped and took into the dense swamp forest abutting the outer perimeter of Warri Airport, was rescued) happened at about 1pm of June 12, whilst Austin Adekunle Shonaike, my partner in AUTOMEDICS LTD, two senior officials of Delta State Technical Education Board and I were being driven through a town called Adagbrassa on Ugolo Road, Delta State."