The Nigerian Police has reversed it's earlier summon to the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki to appear before it to explain all he knows about the Offa Bank Robbery.This was the tweet from the Senate President on the matter"Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours -- which I plan to do."