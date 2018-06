Published:

The Plateau State government has imposed curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South to avert a breakdown of law and order. In a Statement signed by Hon Rufus Bature, SSG, movement is restricted from 6pm to 6am, except those on essential duties.CKN News learnt that this was as a result of alleged killing of over hundred people by Fulani herdsmen in the area in the past 24 hours .