Breaking :PDP Wins Oyo Bye-election Made Vacant By Death Of Late Oyo State Speaker

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebo Ogundoyin, as the winner of the by-election to fill the vacant seat of Ibarapa East State constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.The seat became vacant following the demise of the late Speaker of the House, Michael Adeyemo, who represented the constituency until his death on April 27, 2018.