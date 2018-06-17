Breaking :Nigerian Superstar Artiste Mike Okri Goes Into Coma

Published:

Share This

Few days after the demise of Ras Kimono and death of another great act Mozzyx of Fellyzx and Mozxyx fame,another great Nigerian veteran artiste ,Omogeman Mike Okri is reported to be in a coma at an undisclosed hospital in lagos.This is how veteran US based Nigerian journamist Azuka Jebose posted it on his social media handle"An unconfirmed report from Lagos disclosed that Nigeria’s late 80s mega soul singer, Mike Okri, is on life support at an Intensive Care Unit of a Lagos Hospital. Sources close to the great singer’s family are still mute, as such, latest information is very sketchy. Mr. Okri last updated his facebook status on May 30th at 8.25 a.mMike Okri was signed by CBS records ( Later Sony Music) in 1988. He subsequently released his first Album, CONCERT FEVER, which became an instant monumental hit then. Few years after his success, he relocated to the United States where he lived for decades until his recent return. This is a developing story. Stay tuned…"Source:Azuka Jebose