Breaking News:Enyinnaya Abaribe Brought To Court By DSS (Photos)

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who was arrested by the DSS is seen here appearing in court here in Abuja where he is to be arraigned .Abaribe who was accompanied by his lawyers and relations is currently facing charges brought against him by the Department of State Security .CKN News observed several of his fans at the premises of the court.He was seen clutching a copy of a book titled "Dirty Politics'More details later