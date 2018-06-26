Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Breaking News:Enyinnaya Abaribe Brought To Court By DSS (Photos)

Published: June 26, 2018
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who was arrested by the DSS is seen here appearing in court here in Abuja where he is to be arraigned .

Abaribe who was accompanied by his lawyers and relations is currently facing charges brought against him by the Department of State Security .

CKN News observed several of his fans at the premises of the court.

He was seen clutching a copy of a book  titled "Dirty Politics'

More details later

