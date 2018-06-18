Breaking: Lagos CP Disbands Anti Cultism Squad Over Corruption ,Appoints New Commander

Published:

In a move to reposition and reinvigorate the command's Anti-Cultism Squad, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, has redeployed the Officer-in-Charge of the Squad , SP Godwin Agbegbe while CSP Akaninyene Etuk has been posted to take over from him.Similarly, all members of the squad were relieved of their duty posts and have been directed to report to the Lagos State Police Headquarters for debriefing.The reorganisation of the squad was necessitated by unprofessional conducts of its personnel and corruption in the unit. It is also to revitalise the outfit, believed to be very crucial in the fight against cultists and cultism in the state by infusing it with fresh blood for better service delivery.The CP Lagos warns that the same treatment awaits any other unit in the command that is working at cross purposes with the fundamental objectives of the Nigeria Police Force. He added that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments must increase supervision of their men in order to ensure non violation of the police Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information about the activities of cultists in any part of the state are encouraged to reach CSP Etuk on GSM number 08034448617 .CSP Chike OtiPolice Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.