Breaking: Mozzyx Of Ex Pop Band Fellyx n Mozzyx Dies As COSON Mourns Demise

Just six days after the passing on of the iconic Reggae toaster, Ras Kimono, the membership, Board and Management of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) have expressed deep sadness at the passing on in Lagos this Saturday, June 16, 2018, of a very talented and committed member of the society, Mr. Moses Abumere Ochie, one half of the popular pop duo, Fellyx n’ Mozzyx.The very warm and personable singer and performer who died at the age of 49 in his Lagos home had fought a kidney ailment for about 7 years and was preparing for a kidney transplant and hip bone replacement surgery before his death.Moses Ochie with his life-long friend, Felix Eiremiokhae, performing as the duo, Fellyx n’ Mozzyx, recorded three albums, ‘Iziegbe’, ‘Free’ and ‘Ruff n Naked’ which titillated music fans in Lagos and beyond in the 90s and thereafter. Those familiar with Lagos night clubs especially the popular Niteshift Coliseum, cannot forget the group that held music lovers spell bound, event after event.Reacting from Owerri where he is on an official trip, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji said, “This is absolutely overwhelming. To have to deal with this shortly after the loss of Ras Kimono is a big blow. I loved Moses Ochie like a brother. I know that everyone at COSON, especially our General Manager, Mr. Chinedu Chukwuji, also loved Moses. He was incredibly talented and had great respect for everyone. He was a gentleman to the core and a great ambassador of the music profession. I prayed and prayed for his ailment not to have the better of him. Just recently, COSON took active steps to generate resources to support his treatment. Sadly, it appears that our best was not good enough. Our hearts go out to his daughters, the entire Ochie family, his friends and fans. May the gentle and musical soul of Moses Ochie rest in peace”