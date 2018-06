Published:

Tragedy was averted today as a man and his daughter riding in a brown Camry car escaped death when a fully loaded fuel tanker fell on their car at Odo Eran area of Lagos this morningAccording to an eye witness who spoke to CKN News at the scene of the accident ,both were in their car when the tanker lost control ,veered on their path and fell on top of the car.The road accident which took place at Odo Eran Bus Stop along the Igando road brought commercial activities to a halt in the area.Members of the Lagos State Emergency Authority and Fire Service were quickly mobilized to rescue the occupants of the vehicle and make sure the Petrol tanker did not explode.