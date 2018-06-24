Breaking :Bolaji Abdullahi Returns As APC National Publicity Secretary

Published:

Share This

Exclusive report reaching CKN News has it that Mr Bolaji Abdullahi the erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of APC has been reinstated as the spokesman of the Party.A high ranking official of the Party who spoke to CKN News today stated that contrary to the story making the rounds that Mr Lanre Onilu was picked at the convention held yesterday ,Mr Bolaji Abdullahi finally retained his seat after high wired politicking.The Party is yet to release the final list of the convention.For example ,no one has been announced as the National Organizing Secretary of the party .The position was held by Senator Osita Izunaso .But due to the serious infighting going on in Imo State between Governor Rochas Okorocha and his rivals in the State ,the governor has vehemently refused the return of Izunaso.More details later