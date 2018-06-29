Breaking :Another Fire Incident Involving A Fuel Tanker Occurs Barely 24 Hours After Lagos Incident

Published:

Share This

Barely 24 hour after a petrol tanker accident claimed nine lives leading to the loss of 54 vehicles in Lagos ,another fuel tanker accident has once again occurred again ,this time on the Abuja Suleja expressway.The fully loaded oil tanker had a head on collision with another truck as seen above .This was a message sent to CKN News by an eye witness at the scene of the incident."An accident just occurred between a fuel tanker and a trailer at Maje along Minna-Suleja road.Incase you’re planning to ply that route now, it is advisable you delay your movement a bit as firefighters have just arrived the scene."It could not be ascertained if any live was lost in the incident .