Breaking :Another Fire Incident Involving A Fuel Tanker Occurs Barely 24 Hours After Lagos Incident
Published: June 29, 2018
The fully loaded oil tanker had a head on collision with another truck as seen above .
"An accident just occurred between a fuel tanker and a trailer at Maje along Minna-Suleja road.
Incase you’re planning to ply that route now, it is advisable you delay your movement a bit as firefighters have just arrived the scene."
It could not be ascertained if any live was lost in the incident .
