BREAKING: Adams Oshiomole Emerges APC National Chairman

Published:





Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, has been declared chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa and chairman of the convention committee, announced that he emerged unopposed.





Clement Ebri, an aspirant for the position, withdrew from the race less than 72 hours to the convention.





The convention chairman said since there was no other contender, the delegates should confirm their choice of Oshiomhole through a voice vote, which they did.





Eighteen positions have no contenders.





Details Later

Share This