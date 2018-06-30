Boko Haram, Leader Shekau Critically Down With Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

Published:

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is reportedly critically ill and is believed to be “too weak to be in charge” of the terror group.





Shekau has a range of conditions that has left him, AFP quoted a source close to Shekau as saying on Friday.





“He has high blood pressure and failing sight from diabetes-related complications,” said one source with close knowledge of the group’s activities.





A senior security source tracking the conflict, and wants anonymity, has described Shekau’s diabetes as “debilitating.”





“He suffers from diminished eyesight from cataracts or glaucoma as a result of diabetes,” he added.





In addition, the source said Shekau and his lieutenants had discussed this week about his “failing health” and whether he was well enough to lead.

