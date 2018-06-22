Boko Haram Degraded, No Longer In Control In Nigeria – President Buhari

Published:

Once again, President Buhari has said the terrorist group Boko Haram has been degraded and is no longer in control of any part of Nigeria.





The President said this in Abuja yesterday at the 2018 World Congress of the International Press Institute, which had the theme ‘Why Good Journalism Matters’.





Addressing participants at the Congress which he attended with ministers and other top government officials, the President observed that the event is taking place during a tough period for the world.





“Your annual congress is holding in Nigeria during a period of global terrorism. Nigeria experiences that scourge through Boko Haram which has been technically degraded and has no territorial hold anywhere anymore in its North-East operational base,” he said.





After years of battling Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, the Federal Government has limited the attacks which extended to the nation’s capital at the height of the insurgency.





Beyond informing participants about the current state of the war against insurgency in the country, the President provided an update on recent developments in the North East.





“Internally displaced persons are gradually returning to their communities in reasonable safety and security,” he said.

Share This