Bode George Cautions ,Advice Buhari, Obasanjo Over Rift

Published:

Share This

I have read Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement about the threat to his life with conscionable, natural concern. I have also read the presidency’s rejoinder which implied that there is nothing sinister in their motives.Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is a man of towering distinction and excellence who ruled this country both as a military head of state and as a civilian president. He is an international figure who is motivated by patriotic fixity.President Muhammadu Buhari is equally a patriot, a gentleman and officer whose totality of vision is about the growth and welfare of our commonwealth.As a military man I know these senior officers very well. I have worked at close quarters with the two of them. I have no doubt about their selfless commitments to our nation.I am appealing to the two personages as a junior officer to sheath their swords and resolve their differences behind the curtain. That is the military style. We don’t wash our dirty linens in the open.Naturally, we can disagree, raise our voices, stamp our feet in disapproval, but never in the open. The essence of the esprit de corps is about mutual felicity and respect for each other. Pray, let’s keep it that way. Nigeria is greater than all of us.In conclusion, for the purpose of clarity and historic objectivity, I write in non-partisan arbitration. The differences of my party with this administration are clear and obvious. We insist on the restructuring of the Nigerian Union to ensure democratic balance, equity, and the ingredients of fairness. On these solid points I remain committed.⁃ Chief Olabode George⁃ Atona Odua of Yorubaland.