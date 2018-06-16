Billionaire Kidnapper Evans' Lawyer Withdraws From His Case

Published:





The lawyer representing Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has withdrawn his representation from all criminal charges against his client.





In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Olukoya Ogungbeje, said that his withdrawal is on personal reasons. Ogungbeje added that his life and that of the defence lawyers has repeatedly been threatened.





He said; "For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers, I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever having conducted the Criminal charges involving our client this far.”





"For the sake of history we have been able enrich the basic principles of our Criminal Jurisprudence especially the principle premised on. An accused person being presumed innocent until the contrary is proved.





"We have also been able to keep the prosecution on their toes in the art of forensic, proper and thorough investigation and prosecution of accused persons,” Ogungbeje added.





Ogungbeje further urged the media, the prosecution, the courts and the general public to take to heart the imperisiable dictum of the master of the Rolls, Lord Denning.





He cited Lord Denning in the case of Rondel vs Wosley, when he opined ” An advocate is a minister of Justice equally with the Judge, he has no monopoly of audience in the higher courts, a barrister cannot pick or choose his clients, he is bound to accept a brief for any man who come before the courts.





"No matter how great a rascal the man may be. No matter how given to complaining. No matter how undeserving or unpopular his cause. The barrister must defend him to the end.“He must accept the brief and do all he honourably can on behalf of his client.”

