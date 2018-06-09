Banky W Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie’s Chivalry’ Comment

Published:





Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor Banky W has described Chimamanda Adichie’s criticism of men holding doors for women as a “little ridiculous.”





Adichie had said during a talk show with Trevor that Chivalry for women like holding the door is done because men see women as weak.





Reacting to this, Banky explained on Twitter that Chivalry is done not because women are a weaker sex but because some of us just want to be gentlemanly and romantic.”





He went on to explain that the author and strong feminist was not okay with the show of respect. "But to me this is just reaching,” he wrote.“I’m sorry but this is now getting a little ridiculous. To each his or her own, I guess. Ugh.”

