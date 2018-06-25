Ban On Okada From 1st July In Anambra State Stays... Govt

Published:

The Anambra State Government has released further directives affirming the July 1st 2018 ban on the use of Motorcycles within Onitsha, Awka and other selected areas.According to the public service announcement on the enforcement order signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the areas affected by the ban are as follows:GREATER ONITSHA AREA> Onitsha Urban (Onitsha North and South LGAs)> Okpoko> Ogbaru Metro> 3/3 Area> Obosi/ Awada Area> Nkpor Area up to Ugwunwasike/ New Tarzan> Ogidi Urban> Oba UrbanGREATER AWKA AREA> Awka Metro (including all adjourning streets within the town)> Amawbia Metro (including all adjourning streets in the town)> Nibo Metro> Okpuno> AmanseaSPECIAL AREAS> All major highways from Head Bridge (Onitsha) to Amansea (including the Expressway and Old Road)> All major highways from Head Bridge (Onitsha) to Upper Iweka, to Owerri road and Oba Junction.The order further called on affected persons to seek alternative means of livelihood as eligible persons may as well take advantage of the loan scheme for the purchase of mini busses as provided by the government through the Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA).The various security agencies have also been mandate to arrest and prosecute motorcyclists flouting the order while their motorcycles are impounded and forfeited therewith.The government thereby calls on Ndị Anambra to support its effort in sanitizing the transport system and sustaining the security in the state.