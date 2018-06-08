Bad Guy: Man In Prison For Trying To Sleep With Married Woman

Published:





A middle-aged man, Abubakar Mustapha, has been remanded in prison custody by a sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly wooing a married woman with the intention of having sex with her.





The complainant who is the woman's husband, Yusuf Sadi, told the court that when his wife, Nusaiba, went to her parent’s house at Kafanchan to be delivered of a baby, she refused to go back to her matrimonial home, adding that Mustapha started making advances at her.





Sadi added that Mustapha had once told him that Nusaiba was no longer his wife and that he should let her go.





“When I traveled to Kafanchan to see my wife and our baby, Mustapha called my wife to his room and I followed her.





Upon reaching his room, he shouted at me, saying he only called my wife not me, threatening to deal with me,” he said.





Sadi who pleaded with the court to intervene in the matter and compel Mustapha to stop interfering in his marriage, also begged the court to assist him in bringing back his wife to their matrimonial home.





When the charges which contravened Section 226 of the Kaduna State Sharia Penal Code 2002, were read to Mustapha, he pleaded not guilty.





While his plea was not taken, the judge, Mallam Musa Sa’ad, ruled that the accused be remanded in police custody pending its bail perfection.





