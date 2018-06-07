Babcock University Signs MOU With Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre On Cyberlaw Education

Published:

Babcock University,Ilishan-Remo has signed an MOU with Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre on Cyberlaw Education.The partnership will be such that Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre provides Executive Education,Training& Consultancy in partnership with Babcock University.Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre is in the business of providing Cyberlaw,advanced Information and Communication technology (ICT),Information/Cybersecurity and vagaries of Cyberspace related education,training,Consultancy services and Innovation in a post modern Internet driven economy and the new digital society.The partnership has identified the need to collaborate in the delivery of Cyberspace (Cyberlaw,Cybersecurity,National security e.t.c) related education,training,product and services to corporate,government organizations,advanced/executive students and other interested candidates and participants in Cyberlaw,information/Cybersecurity,ICT Governance,National security & cyber-terrorism etc.At the Signing off ceremony today(L-R),Sola Odeja(Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre,Faculty Member),Rotimi Ogunyemi (President/Vice Chairman Spindlar Cyberlaw Centre),Prof.Ademola Tayo (VC,Babcock University),Prof.Ifeanyi Okoro (DVC -Academics),Dr.Jonathan Nwosu (Registrar - Babcock University).