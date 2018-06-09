Attempt To Arrest Obasanjo Will Fail – Ezeife

Published:





Former Anambra State governor Chukwuemela Ezeife has stated that any attempt to arrest former president Olusegun Obasanjo by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will fail.





Obasanjo had in a statement on Friday allege that Buhari was trying to frame him up and prosecute him on false charges.





Reacting in a statement, Ezeife said attempts to frame Obasanjo would turn out to be a final bus stop for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government.





He said: “Buhari will not, should not and cannot harass former President Obasanjo for his political position. There are boundaries to everything we do in life, there are boundaries.”





Speaking further, Ezeife said: “It means that the system has completely broken down. They were doing it to Igbo people. Pull Igbo down.“They started with Ibeto, they went to Capital Oil, they went to Innoson, then they went to all those who were importing container, their containers were being seized.





"So, when they were doing pull Igbo down, we only lamented but if he wants to pull Obasanjo down, he will pull himself down.”

