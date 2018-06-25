Atiku Campaign Organization Appoints Segun Showunmi As Spokesman

Published:

Ace Public affairs analyst, Segun Showunmi has been appointed as the official Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization.





Showunmi who was Special Assistant and Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel had served in various political capacities including the Jonathan/Sambo Campaign in 2011 .





By his appointment, he is expected to bring his experience to bear, especially having also worked as Director of Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Official account of the Spokesperson, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation

