Aso Rock Would Be Shutdown If Obasanjo Is Arrested - ADC Threatens

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has threatened to shut-down the Presidential Villa if former President Olusegun Obasanjo is harmed.





Recall that Obasanjo had raised alarm that President Muhammaddu Buhari is trying to harm and disgrace him.





However, Chairman of the party Okey Nwosu accused Buhari of falling his campaign promises and witch-hunting political opponents.





"What we are witnessing is the desperation of a failed government. When you have mediocre persons that are not focused on handling state power, they often go to dictatorial levels to try to achieve their aim but this time, the people of Nigeria and God are on our side and we will do what our country needs,” Nwosu said.





"President Obasanjo cannot be touched. When in 2014 and 2015, he was in the vanguard of trying to effect change because of the situation then, they were applauding him as the champion of a new Nigeria.





"Now that things have gone wrong in the area of security and economy and he is speaking out, they are now chasing the champion of new Nigeria. We will mobilise the whole of Nigeria to take over Aso Rock Villa if the government steps out of line.”

