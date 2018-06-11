Aso Rock Reveals Why Nigeria's Elites Are Angry With Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is being criticised by some Nigerian elite because of his impressive performance in office, says the president’s media aide Garba Shehu.





Shehu said this in an opinion titled “June 12 tsunami and the ones who won’t forgive Buhari” made available to newsmen in Abuja.





He said the elite, whom he did not reveal, ganging up against Buhari knew that they would lose once a government willing to fight corruption was in charge.





“In normal times, even before the shocking master stroke honoring Abiola, President Buhari is a leader who had not been in the good reckoning of a powerful, very vocal section of the country’s elite,” he said.





“The reason is basically that they would lose when you put in place corruption-free governance, institute economic growth with special focus on farmers, and a strong drive for inclusiveness particularly regarding women and marginalised sections.





“The Buhari administration has annoyed these groups by putting in place long neglected infrastructure, establishing a social welfare scheme, the Social Investment Programme targeted at the basic needs of the common citizens and has given the country a major jump in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.





“Railways and federal roads are being rehabilitated and new ones, including a standard gauge rail are being put in place to bring better and more efficient transportation services.





“Power generation and distribution have more than doubled with many consumers reporting 16-17 hours and in some parts of the country, actually enjoying up to 22-23 hours of power supply a day.





“Foreign relations have improved and the awesome investments in defence and security sectors are paying off through peaceful economic activity in the Niger Delta and the on-going restoration of normalcy in the northeast and north central states.”





