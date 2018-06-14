As The FIFA World Cup Starts Today In Russia - Here Are Few Things You Should Know

Published:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kick off today. In just about nine hours, the greatest soccer players on the planet will take center stage in Russia.





The tournament returns to Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines.





Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements?





It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title.





What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?





The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned.





The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned.









