Army Kills Rampaging Bandits In Benue State,Arrests Four

Published:

Share This

Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion while on clearance operation on 14 June 2018 encountered some suspected bandits at Kwatan Gyemu.Some of the bandits were killed while others escaped into the bush with gun shot wounds during the encounter.Four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits.Also at Okungbo where troops carried out cordon and search four suspected criminals were arrested.Items recovered include:a. Seven locally made rifles/ revolvers.b. Nine rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.c. Two handsets and some documents.Similarly, troops of 222 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 14 June 2018 embarked on a recovery operation to a forest at Kawuri.Items recovered include:a. One AK 47 rifle.b. Four AK47 Magazines.c. 45 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.d. Six rounds of 5.56mm special ammunition.Preliminary investigation revealed that the rifles belong to one Mr Abiso Ali, 37 years and Mr Samaila, 25 years. all from Suraja village who had earlier surrendered to the troops.The public is reminded to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.