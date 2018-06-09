Appease The Igbos Same Way You Appeased Yorubas - Ohanaeze Youths Tells Buhari

Published:





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to honour Igbos just as he honoured the acclaimed winner of June 12 election, late M.K.O Abiola.





Buhari had conferred on the late Abiola a posthumous award and replaced the May 29 with June 12 as Democracy Day.





In a statement, the group urged Buhari to also find ways of assuaging the feelings of people of the South-East.





The group said in the statement that it has appraised the recent development “especially as its regards to the conferment of GCFC on the Late MKO Abiola and declaration of June 12 as Public holiday. It is a welcome development to appease the Yoruba of South west.





"Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is telling President Buhari to extend such gesture to Ndigbo, by sponsoring an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, for an additional state to the People of Southeast as a way to correct the structural imbalance of Southeast having only 5 states.





"Such Executive bill will help to solve some structural issues with regards to making Ndigbo to be at per with other geo-political zones. President Buhari will win the hearts of Igbos if there’s an additional state in the Southeast.”

