Apostle Suleman Replies Father, Vows To Continue Criticising Buhari

Published:





Founder of Omega Fire Ministries Johnson Suleiman has vowed to continue criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The cleric’s statement was in reaction to his father’s counsel to halt the criticising Buhari.





"My father is my number one hero in this life and I respect him so much; hence I would never hurt his feelings over any sort of domestic or public matters,” he told said.“Ordinarily speaking, I wouldn’t have responded to my father’s press statements, based on my cultural upbringing that prohibits children from reacting to parental chastening, but rather accept the wisdom that comes out of such actions.





"But let me state that, I have never been interested in any form of political activities or happenings all my life; neither do I belong to any political party/association. I am an ardent crusader for equity and justice for all.”He added that, "Being a preacher and a defender of the gospel of Jesus Christ for many years, I find it hard to keep mute and pretend, or even look away while Christians and innocent people of other faith are being massacred at random.





"Its against my belief. Hence, I have consistently cried out to the government for quick intervention. My simple offence is that I speak against the activities of herdsmen who kill Christians and defenceless Nigerians at will and get away with it.“While no government body or security agency seem to be doing or saying anything about it. I reiterate my position today, that I shall not stop talking about it, calling on the government to rise to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of the Nigerian people.





"Neither will I stop condemning the state of insecurity in Nigeria and the unabated spate of killings of innocent citizens of our land by those who are ordinarily supposed to have been criminalized, proscribed and prosecuted by now.“I have never been against any Government let alone the APC government. But I urge the President and his cabinet to do the needful in curbing the high rate of insecurity ravaging our country.”





Source: Vanguard

Share This