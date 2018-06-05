'APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever' - Buhari's Minister Aisha Alhassan

The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has predicted that the party will rule Nigeria forever, stressing that no party can dislodge it from power.
Se. Alhassan, popularly called 'Mama Taraba', said this at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja shortly after the inauguration of 35 state chairmen of the party, adding that the party will win her home state of Taraba as well as Gombe State in the upcoming 2019 gubernatorial elections.
Recall that the Minister had last year caused a stir in her party when she declared that she would resign from the federal cabinet once President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would go for a second term, saying she would remain loyal to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who had then was on the verge of decamping to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Speaking after the inauguration, the former governorship candidate in Taraba said:
“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC; once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.
0 comments: