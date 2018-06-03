APC suspends governorship campaign in Ekiti

Following the shooting that marred the governorship campaign of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti State, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its campaign till further notice.
The shooting incident happened during Dr. Kayode, the former Minister of Solid Minerals, homecoming and the flag off of his campaign.
It was gathered that a policeman who was on an escort duty for a Lagos-based politician opened fire, with a former member of the House of Representatives to a former lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, being shot in the stomach.
To this end, the state chapter of the APC decided to call off its gubernatorial campaign earlier scheduled to take off on Monday, June 4.
The suspension came as the State Police Command released its report on the shooting incident at the rally which was organised to welcome Dr. Fayemu back to the state.
The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Jide Awe, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the postponement was due to the shooting incident.
According to Chief Awe, the suspension will remain in place until the police can guarantee the safety of its gubernatorial candidate and other members of the party.
