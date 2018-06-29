APC May Be Defeated In 2019 Elections - Says Murtala Nyako

Published:





A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Murtala Nyako has stated that the party may lose the 2019 elections if nothing is done to right its wrong.





Speaking to party faithfuls, the former Adamawa State Governor urged the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to settle the crisis in the party.





Nyako stated that undemocratically elected officials at state, Local Governments and Ward levels in the State had infiltrated APC.





According to him, the will of the people had been subverted.“If APC would win the 2019 elections, injustices and undemocratic elements must be removed to ensure that the party continued to lead Nigeria,” he said.





The party has been in crisis in Adamawa State and Nyako’s camp had organized a rally to protest the recent party congresses in the state.

